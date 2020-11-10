Week 11 of the 2020 Texas high school football season was full of exciting plays. Watch the play of the week nominee highlights below and vote for your favorite until Thursday November 12th at 12:30 p.m.

VYPE Week 11 Play of the Week Poll (Closes 11/12 at 12:30 p.m.)

Watch the Play of the Week Highlight Nominees (by VYPE Media's Joshua Waclawczyk):

Week 11 Plays of the Week www.youtube.com

