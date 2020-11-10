DFW Hoops: 5A Boys/Girls Preseason Rankings

It's that time of year when volleyball playoffs are in full swing, football playoffs are about to get underway and the boys and girls hoops' seasons are set to tip off. This week, we'll provide the Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings for class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private schools.
BOYS
|RANK
|TEAM
|2019-20 RECORD*
|FINISH
|1
|Lancaster
|36-1
|State Semifinals**
|2
|Mansfield Timberview
|29-8
|State Semifinals**
|3
|Burleson Centennial
|32-7
|Regional Finals
|4
|Dallas Kimball
|23-8
|Regional Finals
|5
|Frisco Wakeland
|16-9
|Area
|6
|Birdville
|24-10
|Bi-District
|7
|Dallas South Oak Cliff
|15-7
|Bi-District
|8
|Fort Worth Wyatt
|25-7
|Bi-District
|9
|The Colony
|24-10
|Bi-District
|10
|Highland Park
|24-8
|Bi-District
*based on MaxPreps.com | **2020 playoffs did not finish because of COVID-19
GIRLS
|RANK
|TEAM
|2019-20 RECORD*
|FINISH
|1
|Mansfield Timberview
|31-9
|State Semifinals
|2
|Frisco Liberty
|28-11
|State Champion
|3
|Midlothian
|21-11
|Regional Finals
|4
|Red Oak
|28-7
|Regional Semifinals
|5
|Royse City
|27-7
|Area
|6
|Frisco Centennial
|24-13
|Area
|7
|Mansfield Legacy
|20-14
|Area
|8
|Lake Dallas
|21-7
|Regional Semifinals
|9
|McKinney North
|20-9
|Bi-District
|10
|Frisco Lone Star
|23-10
|Regional Semifinals
*based on MaxPreps.com