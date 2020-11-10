DFW Hoops: 5A Boys/Girls Preseason Rankings

It's that time of year when volleyball playoffs are in full swing, football playoffs are about to get underway and the boys and girls hoops' seasons are set to tip off. This week, we'll provide the Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings for class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private schools.

BOYS



RANK TEAM 2019-20 RECORD* FINISH 1 Lancaster 36-1 State Semifinals** 2 Mansfield Timberview 29-8 State Semifinals** 3 Burleson Centennial 32-7 Regional Finals 4 Dallas Kimball 23-8 Regional Finals 5 Frisco Wakeland 16-9 Area 6 Birdville 24-10 Bi-District 7 Dallas South Oak Cliff 15-7 Bi-District 8 Fort Worth Wyatt 25-7 Bi-District 9 The Colony 24-10 Bi-District 10 Highland Park 24-8 Bi-District

*based on MaxPreps.com | **2020 playoffs did not finish because of COVID-19



GIRLS

RANK TEAM 2019-20 RECORD* FINISH 1 Mansfield Timberview 31-9 State Semifinals 2 Frisco Liberty 28-11 State Champion 3 Midlothian 21-11 Regional Finals 4 Red Oak 28-7 Regional Semifinals 5 Royse City 27-7 Area 6 Frisco Centennial 24-13 Area 7 Mansfield Legacy 20-14 Area 8 Lake Dallas 21-7 Regional Semifinals 9 McKinney North 20-9 Bi-District 10 Frisco Lone Star 23-10 Regional Semifinals

*based on MaxPreps.com