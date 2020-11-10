Basketball's Back: VYPE's UIL 17-5A & 18-5A Girls Basketball District Breakdowns

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school girls basketball season preview continues with the area's UIL 17-5A and UIL 18-5A district breakdowns. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.



UIL 17-5A Girls Basketball Preview

Austin Crockett Early College won 17 games and played a UIL 5A Region IV bi-district playoff game last year and will lean first-team all-district athletes Allese Crutcher and Ani Villarrubia and fellow weapon Ciera Dickey.

Lockhart won 20 games and advanced to the UIL 5A Region IV bi-district round during the 2019-2020 season and will remain in the playoff mix again because of multiple playmakers, including district honorable mention Natalia De Los Reyes and fellow contributors Carson Smith and Destiny Arrazola.

Austin Anderson is a motivated bunch after finishing fifth in the competitive UIL 25-6A district during the 2019-2020 campaign and plans to top its 11-win season from a year ago and be a playoff contender with Sydney Grossfeld, Cassie Vargas and Brooklyn Amaro.



Travis Early College plans to build on last year's fifth place UIL 25-5A district finish and lean on UIL 25-5A Newcomer of the Year Nayia Lockett, second-team all-district Aaliyah Trevino and all-district honorable mentions Maira Martinez and Alyssa Ramirez to stay in the 2020-2021 playoff hunt.



Austin McCallum can also be a contender for one of this year's UIL 17-5A playoff spots after finishing sixth in UIL 25-5A during the 2019-2020 season and can achieve that with weapon Abby Robison.

Other teams that are aiming for better results this season are Austin Navarro Early College, Austin Northeast Early College and new kid on the block Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy. The Austin Navarro Early College Vikings will be led by first-team all-district honorees Tajahnae Gillespie and Tajahnique Gillespie and all-district honorable mention Makiaya Carothers.

UIL 18-5A Girls Basketball Preview

Pflugerville Hendrickson is expected to be one of the Austin area's top performers during the 2020-2021 season because it drops from UIL 6A to UIL 5A, is coming off a season in which it advanced to the UIL 6A Region II semifinal and won 29 games, and has notable returning talent in all-state playmaker and UIL 13-6A Offensive MVP Zoe Nelson, all-region athlete Erika Suarez and other notable players in Makayla Ward, Lanay Fuller, Macy Quiller and Amahjia Lovings.

Pflugerville Connally is another team with a lot of upside going into the 2020-2021 campaign because it advanced to the UIL 5A Region III area round and won 25 games last season and has important athletes in Arkansas State commit and UIL 17-5A Offensive MVP Lashiyah Fowler, first-team all-district honoree Jaylin Foster, second-team athlete Jordyn Barrera, all-district honorable mentions Krystal Berry, Kimora McClure and Irianna Rollins and fellow contributors Mariah Robinson and Mahogany Wright.

Pflugerville has the roster in place to compete for another playoff berth during the 2020-2021 season because it appeared in the UIL 5A Region III bi-district playoff round and won 14 games last year and has leaders in place in first-team all-district honorees Avari Berry and Da'Miya Derby, second-team all-district athletes Aaliyah Holmes and Kaliyah Phillips and fellow notable athlete Jaida Gomez to add to Pflugerville ISD's successful basketball tradition.

Bastrop played a UIL 5A Region III bi-district game and won 15 games last season and is expected to make another playoff appearance during the 2020-2021 campaign because of UIL 18-5A Newcomer of the Year Jaden Carter, second-team all-district honoree Jaleah Colter and fellow playmakers Josalyn Oliver, Ashauri Lewis and Sierra Brown.

Pflugerville Weiss has leaders in first-team all-district honoree Jamyria Ramsey, second-team all-district athlete Treazure Sikes and fellow notable athlete Omareya Wash to stay in the playoff race in the 2020-2021 season.

Manor is a motivated group that missed the 2019-2020 UIL 5A postseason by a single district spot and has an important returner in all-state athlete Janiya Davis.

Other programs that are looking to top previous performances are Cedar Creek and Elgin. The Cedar Creek Eagles have big plans for second-team all-district athlete Alexa McDonald and fellow contributors Janell Welcome, Hannah Reeves and Avery Adams.

The Elgin Wildcats can stay competitive with second-team all-district honorees Anaya Freeman and Natasha Stafford and fellow notable athlete Paige Bailey.



