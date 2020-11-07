66ºF

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/6/20

Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Sports match-ups on Friday, November 6:

4PM - Field Hockey: St. Stephens vs. St Andrews

4:30PM - Volleyball:Goose Creek Memorial vs. Santa Fe

4:30PM - Volleyball:Sterling vs. La Porte

5PM/7PM - Volleyball:St. Andrews vs. St. Stephens

5:30PM - Volleyball:Aldine vs. Spring

5:30PM - Volleyball:Davis vs. Nimitz

5:30PM - Volleyball:Eisenhower vs. MacArthur

6PM - 3A Volleyball Regional Quarterfinal: Poth vs. Industrial

6:45PM - Football:Ridge Point vs. George Ranch

6:30PM - Volleyball:Elgin vs. Pflugerville Connally

7PM - Football:Poth vs. Natalia

7PM - Football:Nimitz vs. Westfield

7PM - Football:Second Baptist vs. Ft. Bend Christian

7PM - Football:SACS vs. St. Pius X

7PM - Football:Hendrickson vs. Manor

7PM - Football:Wimberley vs. Austin Achieve

7PM - Football:Cedar Park vs. Leander

7PM - Football:Stony Point vs. Round Rock

7PM - Football:Byron Nelson vs. Timber Creek

7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. Central Texas Christian

7PM - Football:  Episcopal Dallas vs. Newman International

7PM - Football: St. Johns vs. Houston Christian

7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Goose Creek Memorial

7PM - Football: Stratford vs. Cy Creek

7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Blanco

7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Medina Valley

7:30PM - Football:St. Michael's vs. Hyde Park

7:30PM - Football:John Paul II vs. St. Josephs Academy

7:30PM - Football:New Boston vs. White Oak

7:30PM - Football:Pleasanton vs. La Vernia

7:30 PM- Football: Poteet vs Randolph

