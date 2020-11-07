VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/6/20
Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Sports match-ups on Friday, November 6:
4PM - Field Hockey: St. Stephens vs. St Andrews
4:30PM - Volleyball:Goose Creek Memorial vs. Santa Fe
4:30PM - Volleyball:Sterling vs. La Porte
5PM/7PM - Volleyball:St. Andrews vs. St. Stephens
5:30PM - Volleyball:Aldine vs. Spring
5:30PM - Volleyball:Davis vs. Nimitz
5:30PM - Volleyball:Eisenhower vs. MacArthur
6PM - 3A Volleyball Regional Quarterfinal: Poth vs. Industrial
6:45PM - Football:Ridge Point vs. George Ranch
6:30PM - Volleyball:Elgin vs. Pflugerville Connally
7PM - Football:Poth vs. Natalia
7PM - Football:Nimitz vs. Westfield
7PM - Football:Second Baptist vs. Ft. Bend Christian
7PM - Football:SACS vs. St. Pius X
7PM - Football:Hendrickson vs. Manor
7PM - Football:Wimberley vs. Austin Achieve
7PM - Football:Cedar Park vs. Leander
7PM - Football:Stony Point vs. Round Rock
7PM - Football:Byron Nelson vs. Timber Creek
7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. Central Texas Christian
7PM - Football: Episcopal Dallas vs. Newman International
7PM - Football: St. Johns vs. Houston Christian
7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Goose Creek Memorial
7PM - Football: Stratford vs. Cy Creek
7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Blanco
7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Medina Valley
7:30PM - Football:St. Michael's vs. Hyde Park
7:30PM - Football:John Paul II vs. St. Josephs Academy
7:30PM - Football:New Boston vs. White Oak
7:30PM - Football:Pleasanton vs. La Vernia
7:30 PM- Football: Poteet vs Randolph
