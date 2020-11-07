5 Big Takeaways: SBS Football repeats as District Champs

HOUSTON - The stage was set on a beautiful Friday for an epic matchup between rivals Second Baptist School and Fort Bend Christian Academy.

On top of the rivalry, the TAPPS 5A District 4 Crown was on the line. Ultimately Second Baptist School emerged victorious, winning 33-14.

Here are 5 takeaways from the game.

Second Baptist School wins district for 8TH STRAIGHT SEASON

Last night Katy Tompkins snapped Katy's 75 district game winning streak ... that dates back to 2008. A just as impressive and under the radar record is Second Baptist School winning the district title for 8-straight seasons. That says all you need to know about the SBS football program. There is a standard of excellence that has been established. Second Baptist School is ready to move into the conversation of premier private school programs.

Second Baptist School is FOCUSED



Last season SBS had state championship aspirations but fell short. That left head coach Terry Pirtle and the rest of the Eagles hungry for more. Second Baptist School moves to 5-1 on the season and once again have state on their mind. The only state championship in SBS history came before the turn of the century in 1999 but this group is special. They will take it one game at a time but the Eagles are focused this season.

THUNDER AND LIGHTENING - SBS Running Backs

SBS is led by a dynamic duo of running backs in Eli Smith and Everett Skillern. The two running backs lead a balanced attack for the Eagles offense and will wear defenses down. In this game, Eli Smith did not play in the second half due to an injury but Skillern picked up the slack and scored multiple touchdowns to give SBS a comfortable lead in the second half.

DISCIPLINE DEFENSE

The word I would use to describe the SBS defense is discipline. The defensive unit is led by senior lineman Bryce Ganious and he sets the tone for not only the defense but also the entire team. The Eagles defense had back-to-back shut outs coming into the game and held FBCA scoreless for the first three quarters. They get great push on the defensive line and the rest of defensive unit flys around to make plays.

Buy Stock in FBCA

Two seasons ago, Fort Bend Christian Academy didn't finish the season as things were just down at FBCA in football. Instead of giving up on the program, FBCA hired Jordan Black from his assistant position to be the head coach and things began to change. Two years later the FBCA Eagles are competing for a district title. That is #trending in the right direction. Coach Black and the rest of the coaching staff have resurrected this program and most importantly the kids have bought in as well. They played hard and never gave up even when the game was out of reach. If I were buying stock in a program with huge upside it would be with FBCA.

FBCA with the TOUCHDOWN! Both teams playing hard for all four quarters.@SBS_Athletics - 33@FBCAathletics - 14



1:49 left to play in the 4th quarter #txhsfb #vypecampus pic.twitter.com/HVQsFV5R2G — vypehouston (@vypehouston) November 7, 2020

