Seven Lakes' Ally Batenhorst named UA All-American Presented by Athlete Training + Health

In the illustrious career of Ally Batenhorst it was the natural next step - be named to the Under Armour All-American Team.

Earlier this week, Batenhorst was presented the black and gold jersey as a part of a ceremony at Seven Lakes High School. Batenhorst was one of 11 athletes pre-selected for the team. The rest of the 24-player roster will be announced on November 11.

"When she walked into the gym and saw the balloons, her friends and family, she was just surprised," said Amy Cataline, Head Volleyball Coach at SLHS in a Katy ISD news release. "She is a very humble student who has an awesome talent and it's a big deal to be an All American player."





Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the media could not attend the ceremony but VYPE was granted a Zoom interview with Batenhorst following the ceremony.

VYPE's Joshua Koch spoke with Ally about the honor, her high school career, playing with her sister Casey one last season and looking towards the future for the Nebraska volleyball-commit.

