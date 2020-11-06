Frassati Catholic Magazine: Signing the Dotted Line

FRASSATI CATHOLIC HAD AN IMPRESSIVE SIGNING CLASS IN 2020.

In total, six Falcon athletes signed to play at the next level; two from the volleyball program, two from football, one from swimming and the other from soccer.

For football, Jerel Resurreccion signed with Trinity International University and Edwin Rice inked with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Resurreccion was the 2019-2020 Marty Burlsworth Character Award winner, while Rice was a second-team, all district offensive lineman his senior year and winner of the United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.

In volleyball, Aislynn Shore signed with Texas A&M-Commerce and Kathryn O'Brien signed with Franciscan University. O'Brien was a two-time first-team, all-district pick and all-state honorable mention. Shore earned first-team, all-district and second-team, all-state honors her senior year.

Lauren Lacson signed to swim at Birmingham Southern College. Lacson was the Regional Swimmer of the Meet and was selected to the All-State team as a senior.

Finally, Ariana Dale signed to play soccer at Ave Maria University. Dale earned second-team, all-district her senior year, won the Falcon Award for varsity girls soccer and the four year Falcon Award for soccer. She also played softball at Frassati Catholic.