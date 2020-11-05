76ºF

Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 11/5/20

Vype Live

Vype

4PM - Volleyball: St. Andrews vs. St. Stephens

4PM - Field Hockey: St. Andrews vs. St. Stephens

430PM - Tacklebar:St. Andrews vs. St Stephens

5PM - Swim Meet: Memorial vs. Friendswood

6PM - JV Football:Episcopal vs. Kinkaid

6:45PM - Football:Ft. Bend Hightower vs. Manvel

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Connally

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Westwood

6:30PM - Football: Spring Woods vs. Jersey Village

7PM - Football: Lee vs. Galveston Ball

7:30PM - Football: Hays vs. Austin High

7:30PM - Football: St. Anthony vs. Geneva

