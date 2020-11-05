H-Town High School Sports: Meet Lorelai Stramrood, Tomball Memorial's kicker

A few weeks ago VYPE first introduced you to Lorelai Stramrood.

Stramrood, a senior at Tomball Memorial High School and a Baylor soccer-commit, had decided to not play volleyball this fall. Slated to graduate early in December, Stramrood's high school playing career seemed to be over. Until she heard the football team's kicker went down with an injury.

So, during fall camp, Stramrood went out and tried out for the job. She won it and has been the full-time extra-point and field goal kicker for the undefeated Tomball Memorial Wildcats since then.

H-Town High School Sports' Todd Freed tells you more about the kicking sensation.

Catch a new episode of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed powered by VYPE every Monday at 6 p.m. on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest! The show also re-airs at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and then at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays each week. And then be sure to visit VYPE.com later in the week to see the plays of the week, team of the week and special features from each show!

