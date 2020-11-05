GCCISD Magazine Feature: Baytown Lee Volleyball

MARY GROSJEAN CAN RELATE. THE FORMER LEE VOLLEYBALL STAR (2008-11) ENTERS YEAR TWO AS THE HEAD COACH AND WAS A MEMBER OF THE LAST GANDER SQUAD TO MAKE THE POSTSEASON NINE YEARS AGO.

"What I've tried to implement the last year is a mindset," she said. "We are learning to believe in ourselves and that we are capable of winning. It's a matter of getting our heads right." Prior to being named the head coach, there had been some tremendous turnover inside the Lee program. That seems to be over with Grosjean leading the huddle.

"There just wasn't any consistency," she said. "I've let our players know that I'm not going anywhere and I'm here for them. We are a group of people working together. I'm going to coach them, and they are going to give great effort. We have become so much tighter over the past year through relationship building and developing positive mental strategies."

Leading the way is second-team, all-district returner Naomi Hockless, who has been completely crushing the ball from the outside. "The team is a reflection of her," Grosjean said. "She's a great kid and has improved so much as a leader. She gets them up when they are down and shows trust in her teammates."

Running the show is setter Nicole Price, a dual-sport star. Price is also a talented softball player. Defensively, Miranda Mendoza is all over the court at libero. "She was on my freshman team when I first started," Grosjean said. "She's one of my babies that I've seen develop and grow as a player and a person. She's one of the hardest working kids I've ever seen." Moving in from Barbers Hill is Andrea Hernandez in the middle. "Andrea was a big surprise for us and is a great contributor so far," she said. "She has a great attitude and gives us a fresh perspective."

Lee had a signature win earlier this season, knocking off Goose Creek-Memorial in a bit of an upset. "It just gave us so much validity for all the work we've put in," she said. "We are a contender this year. We are here to play and compete, and the rest of the district is going to realize that as we grow this program."

