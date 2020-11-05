DFW Football: Week 11/Week 6 Thursday Quick Looks

Playoffs are just around the corner - 4A and below start next week - so some important races are looking to be decided in the next couple of weeks. We take a look at five intriguing matchups for Thursday night.

#16 Prosper (3-1, 1-1) vs. McKinney (3-2, 0-1)

In 5-6A, No. 16 Prosper is looking for a bounceback win after a tough loss last week against Denton Guyer - a loss that dropped Prosper into a three-way tie for third place along with McKinney Boyd and Denton Braswell. McKinney fell in its district opener two weeks ago and could ill afford to go to 0-2 in this loaded district.

Big question: Can Prosper shake off last week's last-second loss or can McKinney play spoiler and steal a win at home?



Frisco Liberty (4-2, 2-1) vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail (4-1, 2-1)

7-5A DII has been a surprise so far, and it starts with these two teams. As it stands right now, Liberty and Lebanon Trail occupy the third and fourth spots in the district standings, respectively. Both teams' last game were losses to district leader Frisco - Liberty last week; Lebanon Trail two weeks ago. Liberty likes to air things out while Lebanon Trail wants to keep things on the lower end of the scoreboard.

Big question: Can Lebanon Trail keep Liberty's offense in check or will Liberty run away and stay in the playoff race?



Northwest Eaton (4-2, 2-0) vs. Keller (1-4, 0-2)

4-6A is a district split between teams undefeated in district play and teams that are winless in district play. This game is a matchup between one of each. Eaton is coming off a dominating win over rival Byron Nelson while Keller was blown out by Southlake Carroll. Despite that 32-point loss and sitting at 1-4, Keller has only been outscored by six points overall this season, so close games are the norm. Eaton is looking for a win that will keep it at least tied atop the district standings once this week is over.

Big question: Will Eaton continue to dominate in district play or will Keller break through after so many close calls this year



Birdville (1-2, 0-2) vs. Mansfield Legacy (1-3, 0-2)

A game featuring two teams winless in district might not seem interesting on paper, but with the other matchups in 4-5A DI, the team that wins this one could fault near the playoff line. After a close win to start its season, Birdville has been blown out by an average of 39 points its last two while Mansfield Legacy has lost by an average of 22 in its last three.

Big question: Which team can establish itself in this one and pick up a much-needed district win?



Lovejoy (5-0, 3-0) vs. Frisco Memorial (1-4, 0-3)

Back to 7-5A DII with a matchup of one of two undefeated teams against one of three that are winless in district play. Lovejoy has quietly plugged along with its closest win being a 7-point win over Denison and an average margin of victory of 32.4 points per game. Before last week, Memorial had lost every game by one possession.

Big question: Will Memorial pick up its first district win or will Lovejoy continue its dominance this year.