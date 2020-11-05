DFW Football: Current 4A/3A Playoff Matchups

COVID. Zones. Cancellations. Postponements. Forfeits. Non contests.

Either way you slice it, the 2020 football season has been a mess at times, at best. With the 4A, and lower classifications, playoffs starting next week, there are still district and zone champions to be crowned and playoff seeds to be sorted out. Here we look at the playoff matchups, it they were to start this week.

4A DIVISION I MATCHUPS

4-4A



4-4A would meet with 3-4A. If the playoffs started this week, the matchups would be:

W4 Decatur (5-5, 4-1) vs. F3 Hereford (3-5, 0-2)

R4 Springtown (8-2, 4-1) vs. T3 Pampa (8-1, 1-1)

T4 Wichita Falls Hirschi (6-3, 3-1) vs. R3 Canyon (7-1, 1-1)

F4 Lake Worth (6-4, 2-3) vs. W3 Dumas (8-1, 2-0)

NOTE: 4-4A is done with play and seeds are set; 3-4A has games this week, which could alter seeding





5-4A & 6-4A



If the playoffs started this week, the matchups would be:

W5 Midlothian Heritage (8-2, 4-0) vs. F6 Fort Worth Castleberry (3-4, 3-2)

R5 Waco La Vega (7-2, 3-1) vs. T6 Fort Worth Western Hills (4-5, 4-2)

T5 Stephenville (5-5, 3-2) vs. R6 Fort Worth Benbrook (5-4, 5-1)

F5 Brownwood (4-5, 2-2) vs. W6 Kennedale (9-0, 5-0)

NOTE: Seeding for both districts are final

7-4A & 8-4A

If the playoffs started this week, the matchup would be:

W7 Argyle (9-0, 5-0) vs. F8 Dallas Carter (2-3, 2-2)

R7 Melissa (8-1, 4-1) vs. T8 North Dallas (2-3, 2-2)

T7 Kaufman (3-6, 3-2) vs. R8 Dallas Lincoln (3-2, 3-1)

F7 Paris (6-3, 3-2) vs. W8 Wilmer Hutchins (4-1, 2-1)

NOTE: The final spots in both district are up for grabs. The Dallas Morning News has a great breakdown of all of the scenarios for both districts.



4A DIVISION II MATCHUPS

4-4A

If the playoffs started this week, the matchups would be:

W4 Aubrey (8-0, 3-0) vs. F3 Bridgeport (1-6, 0-3)

R4 Sanger (8-1, 2-1) vs. T3 Vernon (2-7, 2-1)

T4 Celina (3-4, 2-1) vs. R3 Iowa Park (6-2, 2-1)

F4 Van Alstyne (3-6, 1-2) vs. W3 Graham (7-1, 4-0)

NOTE: (4-4A) The winner of Sanger/Celina will earn second, the loser will be third; (3-4A) the winner of Bridgeport/Mineral Wells will earn final playoff spot; the winner of Vernon/Iowa Park will earn second, the loser will be third.

5-4A & 6-4A

If the playoffs started this week, the matchups would be:

W5 Glen Rose (7-1, 2-0) vs. F6 Nevada Community (3-5, 1-2)

R5 Godley (5-4, 2-1) vs. T6 Quinlan Ford (6-2, 2-2)

T5 Ferris (5-3, 2-1) vs. R6 Sunnyvale (3-4, 2-1)

F5 Hillsboro (4-5, 1-3) vs. W6 Caddo Mills (9-0, 5-0)

NOTE: (5-4A) Hillsboro is locked in a four; there are a number of seeding scenarios that can unfold; (6-4A) three teams have clinched but nobody has been eliminated (clinching and seeding scenarios for both can be seen at the Dallas Morning News).



3A DIVISION I MATCHUPS

4-3A

4-3A would meet with 3-3A. If the playoffs started this week, the matchups would be:

W4 Brock (9-0, 6-0) vs. F3 Early (5-4, 2-2)

R4 Pilot Point (7-2, 5-1) vs. T3 Clyde (4-5, 3-1)

T4 Boyd (7-2, 4-2) vs R3 Wall (6-3, 3-1)

F4 Paradise (6-3, 3-3) vs. W3 Jim Ned (7-1 4-0)

NOTE: Winner of Brock/Pilot Point would be the top seed. Paradise is in with a win or a Whitesboro loss; Whitesboro is in with a win and a Paradise loss.



7-3A



7-3A would meet with 8-3A. If the playoffs started this week, the matchups would be:



W7 Grandview (8-0, 4-0) vs. F8 Kemp (3-5, 2-2)



R7 West (8-2, 5-1) vs. T8 Fairfield (2-5, 2-2)



T7 Dallas Madison (3-1, 3-1) vs. R8 Groesbeck (6-3, 4-1)



F7 Maypearl (7-2, 3-2) vs. W8 Malakoff (5-2, 3-0)



NOTE: The playoff teams are set, but the seeding for all four spots are up in the air. The Dallas Morning News breaks it down here.

