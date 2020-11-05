Basketball's Back: VYPE San Antonio Girls Preseason UIL 6A & 5A Rankings

The 2020-2021 VYPE San Antonio high school girls basketball season preview is here with area UIL 6A and 5A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings:

#1 Converse Judson

#2 San Antonio Reagan

#3 San Antonio Brandeis

#4 Helotes O'Connor

#5 Cibolo Steele

#6 Smithson Valley

#7 San Antonio Clark

#8 San Antonio Clemens

#9 San Antonio Wagner

#10 San Antonio Johnson

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings:



#1 San Antonio Veteran's Memorial

#2 Boerne Champion

#3 San Antonio Edison

#4 San Antonio Highlands

#5 San Antonio Brackenridge

#6 Medina Valley

#7 San Antonio Jefferson

#8 New Braunfels Canyon

#9 San Antonio Harlandale

#10 Floresville

Notable 1A-4A teams to watch this upcoming season: Fredericksburg, Kerrville Tivy, Devine, La Vernia, Boerne, Navarro, and Poth



For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.