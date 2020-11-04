Bridgeland runners sweep District 16-6A cross country titles

Nov. 3, 2020—The Bridgeland High School girls' and boys' cross country teams swept the District 16-6A titles at the Cross Country Championships, held Oct. 30 at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. For the Bridgeland girls, this is their third straight team championship after capturing two consecutive District 14-6A titles in 2018 and 2019, respectively. For the Bridgeland boys, this is their second consecutive team title after placing first in 2019.

In District 17-6A, the Cypress Creek High School girls and the Cypress Ridge High School boys were the top-finishing teams among CFISD schools at their district championships, held Oct. 30 at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Both the Cougars and the Rams placed third.

The top three teams and 10 individuals in each race advanced to the regional championships. The Region II-6A Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 10 at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex (9191 S. Polk Street) in Dallas. The Region III-6A Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 10 at Sam Houston State University (1905 University Avenue) in Huntsville.

The Bridgeland girls took six out of the top 10 spots, earning 17 points. The Bears finished in front of runner-up Cypress Woods High School (53) and third-place Cypress Ranch High School (71).

The following District 16-6A female runners advanced to regionals:

Place Name School Grade Time 1 Emily Ellis Bridgeland 10 18:34.8 2 Elisa Grillo Bridgeland 11 19:08.1 3 Cassidy Graham Bridgeland 11 19:12.7 4 Lauren Fritz Cypress Woods 10 19:25.7 5 Allison Millan Bridgeland 11 19:29.5 6 Athena Reyna Bridgeland 12 19:29.8 7 Madeleine Wilson Bridgeland 11 19:31.6 8 Emma Elsbury Cypress Ranch 10 19:48.3 9 Ariane Williams Cypress Woods 11 19:48.7 10 Anna DeMeritt Cypress Ranch 11 20:14.7

The Bridgeland boys took five out of the top 10 spots, earning the team 19 points. Cypress Ranch placed second (50), followed by Cypress Woods (89).

The following District 16-6A male runners advanced to regionals:

Place Name School Grade Time 1 Randy Smith Bridgeland 12 16:26.9 2 Jacob Grosch Bridgeland 12 16:29.5 3 Ethan Conville Bridgeland 12 16:34.1 4 Thierry Garcon Cypress Ranch 10 16:43.4 5 Pablo Martinez Cypress Springs 12 16:46.2 6 Noah Willows Bridgeland 10 16:50.9 7 Alex Chambliss Bridgeland 11 16:56.6 8 Luke DeMeritt Cypress Ranch 10 16:59.7 9 Andres Herrera Cypress Ranch 12 17:06.0 10 Alan Alvarado Cypress Ranch 10 17:07.3

In District 17-6A, the Cypress Creek girls earned 109 points to finish third behind Stratford and Memorial high schools. The Cougars' score featured freshman Jayme Santasiero (14th, 21:02.3), sophomore Addie Hensley (19th, 21:53.1), junior Anya Carlson (24th, 22:39.0), sophomore Chloe Hensley (25th, 22:44.7), senior Kensie Lee (27th, 22:55.4), senior Brianna Sechelski (32nd, 23:20.9) and senior Serena Padilla (41st, 24:35.4).

Two female individual regional qualifiers were from CFISD. The following runners advanced to regionals:

Place Name School Grade Time 6 Anna Selinidis Jersey Village 9 20:20.5 9 Emily Shook Cypress Ridge 9 20:42.9

The Cypress Ridge boys earned 88 points to finish third behind Stratford and Memorial high schools. The Rams' score was led by junior Devon Simmons (6th, 16:43.0), followed by sophomore Diego Garcia (14th, 17:21.4), junior Brandon Nguyen (17th, 17:38.7), senior Aaron Hernandez (22nd, 18:00.6), sophomore Jonathon Bolanos (29th, 18:27.2), junior Zuri Jefferson (32nd, 18:36.7) and senior Joseph Loa (43rd, 20:06.6).

Three male individual regional qualifiers were from CFISD. The following runners advanced to regionals: