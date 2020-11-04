69ºF

Sports

1A-4A Volleyball Playoffs headed into Regional Rounds

Cailey Green

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
photo

Two Rounds down for Small School UIL Volleyball Playoff Contenders. Bi-District and Area matchups are over, and teams are headed into the Regional Rounds. Check out the remaining local San Antonio area schools and their scheduled matchups!

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

4A REGIONAL QUARTER FINALS
La Vernia vs. Wimberley
Friday, 6:30pm @ Canyon Lake High School

Devine vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Thursday, 7:00pm @ George West High School

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Poth vs Industrial
Friday, 6:00pm @ Woodsboro High School

Ingram Moore vs. Columbus
TBA

2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Johnson City vs. Sabinal
Thursday 6:30 pm @ Boerne High School


1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

D'Hanis vs. San Isidro
TBA

Utopia vs. San Perlita
TBA

To stay up to date on all UIL Playoff Brackets- click here!

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved