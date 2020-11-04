1A-4A Volleyball Playoffs headed into Regional Rounds

Two Rounds down for Small School UIL Volleyball Playoff Contenders. Bi-District and Area matchups are over, and teams are headed into the Regional Rounds. Check out the remaining local San Antonio area schools and their scheduled matchups!
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
4A REGIONAL QUARTER FINALS
La Vernia vs. Wimberley
Friday, 6:30pm @ Canyon Lake High School
Devine vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Thursday, 7:00pm @ George West High School
3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Poth vs Industrial
Friday, 6:00pm @ Woodsboro High School
Ingram Moore vs. Columbus
TBA
2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Johnson City vs. Sabinal
Thursday 6:30 pm @ Boerne High School
1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
D'Hanis vs. San Isidro
TBA
Utopia vs. San Perlita
TBA
To stay up to date on all UIL Playoff Brackets- click here!
For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.
Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.