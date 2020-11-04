1A-4A Volleyball Playoffs headed into Regional Rounds

Two Rounds down for Small School UIL Volleyball Playoff Contenders. Bi-District and Area matchups are over, and teams are headed into the Regional Rounds. Check out the remaining local San Antonio area schools and their scheduled matchups!

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

4A REGIONAL QUARTER FINALS

La Vernia vs. Wimberley

Friday, 6:30pm @ Canyon Lake High School

Devine vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Thursday, 7:00pm @ George West High School

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Poth vs Industrial

Friday, 6:00pm @ Woodsboro High School

Ingram Moore vs. Columbus

TBA

2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Johnson City vs. Sabinal

Thursday 6:30 pm @ Boerne High School





1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

D'Hanis vs. San Isidro

TBA

Utopia vs. San Perlita

TBA

