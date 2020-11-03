Local Schools Still in it to win it for Team Tennis Title

Just a few local San Antonio area teams remain in the UIL Team Tennis Playoffs! With the State Tournament scheduled for November 17th at Texas A&M the matches are becoming increasingly difficult and competition has stiffened.

Photo from Boerne Twitter

Two local 4A teams will matchup today for the Regional Quarter Finals. Boerne High School and Devine High School will both look to stay in the running as they compete at 10am Tuesday morning in Somerset. Both Boerne ISD schools remain in the brackets as Samuel V Champion High School, competing in the 5A division, has already earned its spot for the Regional Semi-Finals after knocking off Dripping Springs. Their next matchup is set to be played later this week.



Photo From Champion Twitter

Alamo Heights (5A) will be facing Georgetown High School on Tuesday for the Regional Quarterfinals. Alamo Heights has already knocked out Medina Valley and Georgetown East View and are looking for another team win.

Best of luck to all our area teams as you look to represent your schools and city in this playoff bracket!

