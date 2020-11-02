VYPE Football Highlights: Geronimo Navarro & Houston Christian Battle

On Friday October 30th, UIL 14-4A Division II member Geronimo Navarro traveled from South Texas to Southeast Texas to play a non-district game against a SPC program in Houston Christian. The road Panthers ultimately prevailed 58-14 in Houston. Check out the game's VYPE Live highlights below.

Navarro DEFEATS Houston Christian ||TXHSFB www.youtube.com

