DFW Football: What We Learned Week 10/Week 6

9-6A Setting Up for Another Fun Finish

A week after taking down upstart Garland, Sachse found itself on the losing end of an upset with a loss to rival Rowlett. Rowlett now leads 9-6A at 2-0 in district play with four teams - Garland, Lakeview Centennial, Naaman Forest and Sachse - all chasing with 2-1 district records. Last year had a wild ending within this district and it's likely to happen again this year.



Frisco Lone Star is Still the Team to Beat

After two close losses in non-district play, Frisco Lone Star has asserted itself quite profoundly in its two district games, including a 28-point win over Frisco Reedy, which entered the game 3-1 and 2-0 in district play.

From the jump, it was all Frisco Lone Star as Jaden Nixon scored three different ways for Lone Star - rushing, receiving, punt return. Garrett Rangel only completed five passes on the night, but connected for three touchdowns in the romp.



Gutsy Win for Guyer

In a close loss against crosstown rival Denton Ryan, Denton Guyer opted not to lean on its 4-star quarterback. With mere seconds remaining and trailing on the road to Prosper in a matchup of state-ranked teams, Guyer hitched a ride on Eli Stowers' broad shoulders to pull out the win and stay atop the 5-6A standings.

It should be a huge confidence boost for Stowers as well as the entire Guyer team, which didn't play particularly well the week prior against McKinney and found itself in a dogfight against Prosper.



Argyle Keeps Chugging Along

It was another blowout win for the state's No. 1-ranked 4A DI team with a 48-7 throttling of Kaufman. It marked the fifth straight game Argyle scored 45 points or more and was the fourth game this year the defense allowed nine or less points. Tito Byce only had 10 rushing attempts but found the endzone three times. Argyle scored on four of its first five possessions to roll to the easy win.



We Need Another Parish Episcopal-Plano John Paul II Meeting

Parish Episcopal, led by SMU-commit Preston Stone, mounted a second half comeback in a 2019 TAPPS DI state championship rematch with Plano John Paul II. The teams traded the lead early in the second half and then PJP held 45-35 and 51-43 leads in the fourth quarter before Stone connected with Blake Youngblood with 17 seconds remaining in regulation - and needed a 2-point conversion to force overtime. After gaining the lead in the first overtime, and interception sealed the victory for Parish to move to 6-0 on the season.

Regardless of the outcome, it seems these two teams need meet again - hopefully in the state championship. If the first game is any indication, a second straight state title meeting could prove just as exciting.



Grandview-Glen Rose Lives Up to Hype

After having this game rescheduled, the long-awaited Top 25, interclass matchup lived up to its billing as Grandview survived a second-half rally from Glen Rose after building a 21-7 halftime lead. Glen Rose rattled off 21 straight points to hold a 28-21 lead in the fourth before Grandview tied it and then got a field goal to regain the late lead. Grandview needed a turnover on the game's final play to seal the win in what was an entertaining non-district matchup in the middle of district play.