Through the Lens: John Cooper Volleyball caps season with 3-1 win on Dig Pink Night

THE WOODLANDS - In a way, it was the perfect way to end a season that for some thought may never even happen to begin with.



On Thursday, with pink streamers wrapped around the railings, pink balloons attached to each chair on the bench and balloons spelling out Dig Pink on the wall of the gym, the John Cooper volleyball team played its 2020 season finale in front of a home crowd inside Dunlap Gym.

The Dragons pulled off the 3-1 victory over Awty International to cap the year at 16-7 overall for first-year head coach Jennifer Peyton.

Re-Watch the LIVE Game Broadcast - CLICK HERE



"I'm just really happy we got to play," Peyton told VYPE after the match. "I'm so proud of these seniors and then the sophomores and juniors that have grown this year. I really think this is one of the best team's as far as team support and effort to be a part of. It's been really fun and a good first year."

All Photos by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier | To Purchase Photos from the Dig Pink game CLICK HERE



The John Cooper School graduates five seniors off the program - Jenna Braun, Gretchen Godwin, Olivia Overbeek, Lauren Harkness and AJ Harrell - as they move towards the 2021 season.

For one of the returners, Laura Weatherford had a career-night as she surpassed 1,000 career digs on the night.