Trench Warriors: FBCA's offensive line among best in area

HOUSTON - A lot of coaches will tell you if you win the battle in trenches you will win a lot of games.



Right now, Fort Bend Christian Academy is definitely winning that battle, which has helped the Eagles fly to a 4-1 record on the 2020 season. A line that is comprised of national-recruit Remington Strickland and then add in a mega-force like Rob Walter, who can deadlift a small car, and then Clifton Self, Cohen Carpenter and Jalon Zuber it is a powerful group up front.

VYPE caught up with the big men on campus!