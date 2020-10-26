Player Profile: Ron Varghese, Lutheran South Academy​​

RON VARGHESE ISN' T DEFINED BY THE ACCOLADES HE RECEIVES.

The all-state percussionist balances school and his extra-curricular activities with equal vigor and passion.

"One of the things in managing my time is to take things day-by-day," he said. "It's easy to get overwhelmed. I get overwhelmed a lot but if you take things little-by-little, you can meet your end goal a lot easier."

His philosophy has helped him become a star in the classroom and in the band hall. He once even balanced soccer.

"Soccer was a great outlet for me," he said. "It just got me out of the classroom. Soccer was a family tradition for me too. I made a great group of friends doing it and it was one of my favorite experiences I've had at Lutheran South."

His passion has become music, where he is a decorated state percussionist. He was part of two TAPPS state championships and plays tenor in the drumline that has placed in the TAPPS drumline contest all three years that he has competed.

"As a percussionist, I've always loved drums," he said. "Drums are a unique way to have fun. It's another great outlet. Our percussion team is laid back and enjoys playing music. That appeals to me.

"The way I've had success is that I play music for the joy of music. I never really get carried away with the finer details of performing. When you enjoy the music, the product is great and that's how you find success."

Varghese must really enjoy music because he's had a ton of success, having been named to the all-area band by the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB), Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) and the Texas Private School Music Educators Association (TPSMEA).

So, what does he listen to in the car?

"I really love all genres," he said. "Rap, rock, R&B, classical… that's what I listen to when I'm relaxing."

