The 2020-2021 Texas high school girls basketball season tipped off with the first UIL team practices on Wednesday. With games right around the corner, vote for the VYPE San Antonio Preseason Girls Basketball Player of the Year until October 30th at 10 p.m.

VYPE San Antonio Preseason Girls Basketball Player of the Year (Poll closes 10/30 at 10 p.m.)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.