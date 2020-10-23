82ºF

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/23/20

430PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Friendswood

5PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Boerne

530PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Aldine

530PM - Volleyball: MacArthur vs. Nimitz

6PM - Volleyball: Jourdanton vs. Dilley

6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. Ball

630PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Santa Fe

6:45PM - Football: Travis vs. Austin

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. McNeil

7PM - Football: San Marcos vs. Hays

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Rouse

7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Georgetown

7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Anderson

7PM - Football: All Saints vs. Parish Episcopal

7PM - Football: Davis vs. Aldine

7PM - Football: Sterling vs. La Porte

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Lee

7PM - Football: Second Baptist vs. Lutheran South

7PM - Football: Spring Woods vs. Stratford

7PM - Football: Episcopal vs. St. John's

7PM - Football: SACS vs. Dominic Savio

7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Comfort

730PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Tivy

730PM - Football: Wimberley vs. Navarro

730PM - Football: John Paul II vs. Brentwood Christian

730PM - Football: New Boston vs. Atlanta

730PM - Football: Pleasanton vs. Uvalde

