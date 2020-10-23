VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/23/20
430PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Friendswood
5PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Boerne
530PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Aldine
530PM - Volleyball: MacArthur vs. Nimitz
6PM - Volleyball: Jourdanton vs. Dilley
6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. Ball
630PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Santa Fe
6:45PM - Football: Travis vs. Austin
7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. McNeil
7PM - Football: San Marcos vs. Hays
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Rouse
7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Georgetown
7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Anderson
7PM - Football: All Saints vs. Parish Episcopal
7PM - Football: Davis vs. Aldine
7PM - Football: Sterling vs. La Porte
7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Lee
7PM - Football: Second Baptist vs. Lutheran South
7PM - Football: Spring Woods vs. Stratford
7PM - Football: Episcopal vs. St. John's
7PM - Football: SACS vs. Dominic Savio
7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Comfort
730PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Tivy
730PM - Football: Wimberley vs. Navarro
730PM - Football: John Paul II vs. Brentwood Christian
730PM - Football: New Boston vs. Atlanta
730PM - Football: Pleasanton vs. Uvalde
