The Ace: Texas baseball-commit Luke Harrison talks Longhorns, football, baseball

LUKE HARRISON CARRIES TWO OF THE MORE IMPORTANT ROLES ON A TEAM AROUND THE LUTHERAN SOUTH ACADEMY CAMPUS.

IN THE FALL, HE IS THE STARTING QUARTERBACK FOR THE PIONEERS' FOOTBALL TEAM AND IN THE SPRING HE'S THE ACE OF THE PITCHING STAFF. THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS-COMMIT RECENTLY SAT DOWN WITH VYPE FOR AN IN-DEPTH INTERVIEW.

VYPE: Talk about the prestige of Texas and getting to be a part of the baseball program, which has such a great tradition.

Harrison: "When talking about all-time great programs, you can't go without mentioning the Longhorns – six national championships puts them up there. Obviously, some great coaches in the past also. Coach [David] Pierce is there now, I'm excited."

VYPE: What does it mean to you to get to put Texas across your chest next year?

Harrison: "It's definitely pretty awesome. When I was in middle school going into high school, I realized I may have a future in baseball. I play for Twelve Baseball and they helped me get in front of the eyes I needed to and the 'Eyes of Texas' were on me."

VYPE: In the recruiting spectrum, what does it mean to you to have helped put more eyes on Lutheran South Academy?

Harrison: "It's cool. There's not a lot of big-time guys that come out of here, but the ones that do, I've been close with them in the past. It's been great to have everyone's support. I've been here since the first grade, so it's cool to support LSA and the community."

VYPE: Since you play football too, have you talked to Tom Herman yet about coming over there and throwing it around a bit?

Harrison: "Unfortunately no, I don't know about that one."

VYPE: What do you think the moment will be like the first time you run out of the dugout or bullpen for the Longhorns?

Harrison: "I still remember the time I took the mound in the state championship game my freshman year. So, I think about that and try to compare it, but it'll just be 100 times more."

VYPE: What do you remember about the state title game your freshman year?



Harrison: "It was nerve-racking. I don't think I ate anything that entire day. Obviously, I knew I couldn't let any of the seniors down and they supported me the whole way."

VYPE: Do you remember the final out of that game when you all won?

Harrison: "Oh yeah. Fly ball to right field to Christian Doxakis. I threw him a fastball low and away, and then I don't remember anything until like 30 minutes after that when we were getting our medals. I threw my glove pretty high. I know the pitcher who won the state championship in 2015 for us, he had his glove hangtime at three seconds and I think I got four."

VYPE: You've been a lifer here at LSA. What has this school meant to you?

Harrison: "It's been awesome for me. It's the family atmosphere that I like. My dad has been a coach here for a while. It's gifted me with the ability to play multiple sports, meet some lifelong friends and hopefully prepare me for the next level of school."

VYPE: When you leave LSA, what do you hope people remember the most about you?

Harrison: "I hope that they remember me not just as an athlete but as a leader. As a leader in the classroom, a leader on the football field and the baseball field, just helping to point people in the right direction and pushing them to do their best."