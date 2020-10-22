​VYPE 411: Sergio Rubio, Travis High School

Sergio Rubio recently won the VYPE Houston Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Rubio for the 411 on the star from Travis.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Rubio: My biggest influence in sports is Lionel Messi because he is a leader on and off the field. I like how he shows love to the community.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Rubio: My pregame meal is a Subway meatball sandwich with BBQ chips and fruit on the side.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Rubio: When I'm not on the field, I love to hang out with my friends and family. I also like to help my dad work on cars.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Rubio:

My favorite high school memory so far is kicking a 53 yard field goal against Dulles High School last season.