VYPE 411: Ore Adeyi, Mansfield Legacy

Ore Adeyi recently won the VYPE DFW Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Adeyi for the 411 on the star from Mansfield Legacy.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Adeyi: My brothers Ife and Ayo. They convinced me to switch from soccer to football in 7th grade.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Adeyi: I eat Jasons Deli and just try not to be too serious before the game.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Adeyi: Play Madden or 2K.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Adeyi: Going to the fifth round of playoffs my freshman year.