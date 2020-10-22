85ºF

VYPE 411: Marsel McDuffie, South Grand Prairie

Marsel McDuffie recently won the VYPE DFW Preseason Linebacker of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with McDuffie for the 411 on the star from South Grand Prairie.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

McDuffie: My biggest influence in my sporting life is my big brother William Adams because I grew up watching him play sports and I wanted to be just like him but better.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

McDuffie: Before every game I listen to classical/orchestra music & I take a nap.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

McDuffie: My favorite thing to do off the field is play video games or read comics.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

McDuffie: My greatest high school memory so far was when I played in a playoff game at AT&T stadium my freshman year against Allen.

