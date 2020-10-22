VYPE 411: Clayton Jenkins, Ennis

Clayton Jenkins recently won the VYPE DFW Preseason Tight End of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Jenkins for the 411 on the star from Ennis.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Jenkins: My biggest influence has to be my father, he has always been the one pushing me to my limits to be the best I can be in anything not just football.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Jenkins: My go-to pre game meal has got to be a subway sandwich, it's light but fills me up and gives me plenty of energy for game time. My routine is sleeping in our indoor facility for an hour before every game every week.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Jenkins: Off the field I love to hunt and fish with my two best friends Payton Chapman (MLB) and Drew Pierce (Guard).

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

My greatest high school memory was last year in playoffs. I caught the 2 point conversion to tie Aledo in the final seconds of the game to send it to overtime and looking into the crowd and seeing and hearing how loud and crazy they went.