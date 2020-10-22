New Rankings: VYPE San Antonio TAPPS Football Rankings (10/22)

TAPPS Football remains competitive in San Antonio! Teams are into district play, and working to prepare for playoffs! Here are VYPE's updated rankings!
VYPE San Antonio TAPPS 11-Man Football Rankings 10/22:
#1 Antonian College Preparatory (Previously: 1)
#2 San Antonio Central Catholic (Previously:2)
#3 Holy Cross of San Antonio (Previously: 3)
#4 Shiner St. Paul (Previously: 5)
#5 Geneva School of Boerne (Previously:4)
Other teams to watch: Schertz St. John Paul II Catholic, San Antonio Christian School, Hallettsville Sacred Heart and San Antonio St. Anthony Catholic
VYPE San Antonio TAPPS Six-Man Football Rankings 10/22:
#1 Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills College Prep (Previously:1)
#2 New Braunfels Christian Academy (Previously: 4)
#3 Fredericksburg Heritage School (Previously: 2)
#4 Bracken Christian School (Previously: 3)
