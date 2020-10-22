Frassati Catholic Magazine: Mentally Tough presented by CertaPro Painters

ASHLYN MILLER IS TOUGH.

Don't let the quiet demeanor fool you, Miller is a beast … mentally. The junior had a breakout season in cross country in 2019, reaching state and finishing seventh overall. Then she laced up the cleats for the Frassati soccer team before getting prepared for the mid-distance track season that was cut short.

"People say that sports are 10-percent physical and 90-percent mental," Miller said. "I believe that 100-percent. "It felt amazing to finish seventh at state in cross country. I had to push myself to my limits and beyond. After the race I was out of it because I wasn't sure I could really achieve what I did."

She was an honorable-mention, all-district pick in soccer, which she says is her "first love".

"I was obsessed with soccer growing up," Miller laughed. "A friend in soccer got me into long distance running and away I went."

The three-sport athlete was preparing for the track season before it was canceled.

"Cross country and track are totally different sports," Miller said. "I have more of a distance mentality where you run in the forest and its peaceful. But I also like running the oval with fans cheering for you. It's just really different."

Miller is a competitor in athletics, but she's also fierce in the classroom.

"The sports I play also translate to the classroom," Miller said. "You can be satisfied making a B in a tough class, but you have to push for the A."

A fan of science, Miller has aspirations of being a veterinarian.

"I'm really into academics and it can be difficult to balance both," Miller said. "It's all about time management and being organized. I'm pretty good at both."

Did I mention, she also was a part of the school musical? There are not enough hours in the day for Miller.

