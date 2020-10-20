Week 8 of the 2020 Texas high school football season was full of exciting plays. Watch the play of the week nominee highlights below and vote for your favorite until Thursday October 22nd at 1 p.m.

VYPE Week 8 Play of the Week Poll (Closes 10/22 at 1 p.m.)

Nominees:



Keithron Lee's touchdown in Bryan Rudder's 47-37 win against Lockhart.

Kalil Girault's pick six in Haslet Eaton's 44-37 loss against Aubrey Braswell.

Sebastian Jackson's mind-blowing catch in Elgin's 20-16 loss against Cedar Creek.

Kobie Garrett's touchdown in La Porte's 37-14 win against Baytown Lee.

Tyrence Augusta's touchdown in Port Arthur Memorial's 20-13 win against Goose Creek Memorial.

Jackson Scruggs' spectacular catch in Lake Travis' 70-35 win against Hays.

Luke Nicklos' touchdown in Westlake's 56-0 win against San Marcos.

Week 8 Plays of the Week www.youtube.com

