VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 10/20/20

Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Volleyball match-ups on Tuesday, October 20:

5:30PM - Volleyball: MacArthur vs. Spring

5:30PM - Volleyball: Nimitz vs. Aldine

6PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Karnes City

6PM - Volleyball: TWCA vs. Frassati

6:15PM - Volleyball: Ridge Point vs. Travis

6:30PM - Volleyball: GCM vs. La Porte

6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. Texas City

6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Crosby

6:30PM - Volleyball: Elgin vs. Hendrickson

7:30PM - Volleyball: Lockhart vs. Ann Richards

7:30PM - Volleyball: St. Michael's vs. St. Anthony

