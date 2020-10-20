On Top: VYPE San Antonio 6A & 5A Football Rankings 10/20

A great weekend of match-ups for a lot of teams, but some games postponed due to Covid-19. Here is where the rankings stand as we are almost halfway through the 2020 regular season.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Football Rankings 10/20:

#1 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Brennan (Previously: 2)

#3 Converse Judson (Previously: 4)

#4 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 5)

#5 San Antonio Wagner (Previously: 6)

#6 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 3)

#7 Smithson Valley (Previously: 8)

#8 New Braunfels (Previously: 9)

#9 Schertz Clemens (Previously: 10)

#10 Cibolo Steele (Previously: NR)

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Football Rankings 10/20:

#1 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 2)

#2 San Antonio Southside (Previously: 1)

#3 Boerne Champion (Previously: 3)

#4 Seguin (Previously: 4)

#5 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 5)

#6 Brackenridge (Previously: 6)

#7 Medina Valley (Previously: 8)

#8 San Antonio Burbank (Previously: 9)

#9 Alamo Heights (Previously: 7)

#10 Southwest Legacy (Previously: NR)

UIL 6A, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Madison, Floresville, San Antonio Roosevelt, San Antonio Churchill, San Antonio Harlan, Helotes O'Connor, San Antonio Warren, San Antonio Lanier, San Antonio Stevens, San Antonio Jay

