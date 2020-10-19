VYPE Houston 6A Football Rankings: Spring makes huge leap into Top 20

(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

After four weeks of football, VYPE has a large enough sample size to nail down a Top 20, kind of.

Katy, Tompkins, Atascocita, Dickinson, Klein Collins, Shadow Creek and Cypress Ranch did not play, however, those who did made a huge impression.

North Shore smashed Manvel and Dawson got by Pearland at the Rig. But the most impressive win was Spring beating district nemesis Westfield 27-23 on a last second play.

The Lions are young and talented. They have a really good QB in Bishop Davenport (great name for a QB) and a fast and physical defense. The Lions will run the table and go undefeated in the regular season and could be a sleeper in the postseason. They have beat Klein Oak, Dekaney and now No. 3 Westfield.

Break up the Dobie Longhorns, who are 4-0 and will also run the table in the regular season. How about Grand Oak, the new school in Conroe ISD, who is 4-0? Biggest upset this weekend? Cinco Ranch beats Top 20 team Mayde Creek.

Here is the VYPE Top 20

...

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (4-0) Defeated Manvel 48-14; Next Up West Brook

No. 2 Katy Tigers (3-0) DNP; Next Up Mayde Creek

No. 3 Katy Taylor Mustangs (4-0) Defeated Seven Lakes 49-31; Next Up Tompkins

No. 4 Bridgeland Bears (4-0) Defeated Cy Woods 35-27; Next Up Cy Ranch

No. 5 Cy-Fair Bobcats (4-0) Defeated Cy Creek 41-7; Up Next Jersey Village

No. 6 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (4-0) Defeated Tomball 60-32; Next Up Klein Cain

No. 7 Spring Lions (3-0) Beat Westfield 27-23; Up Next Eisenhower

No. 8 Pearland Dawson Eagles (4-0) Defeated Pearland 17-6; Next Up Alief Taylor

No. 9 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (4-0) Defeated Channelview 25-15; Next Up Pasadena

No. 10 Westfield Mustangs (2-1) Lost to Spring 27-23; Bye

No. 11 Atascocita Eagles (0-1) DNP; Next Up Humble

No. 12 Dickinson Gators (1-0) DNP; Next Up Postponed



No. 13 Katy Tompkins Falcons (3-0) DNP; Next Up Katy Taylor

No. 14 Klein Collins Tigers (1-1) DNP; Next Up Klein Oak

No. 15 Grand Oaks Grizzlies (4-0) Defeated FB Austin; Up Next College Park

No. 16 Cypress Ranch Mustangs (2-1) DNP; Up Next Bridgeland

No. 17 Klein Cain Hurricanes (2-1) Beat Klein 37-20; Next Up Tomball Memorial

No. 18 Shadow Creek Sharks (0-2) DNP; Next Up Strake Jesuit

No. 19 Pearland Oilers (3-1) Lost to Dawson; Next Up Elsik

No. 20 Mayde Creek Rams (3-1) Lost to Cinco Ranch; Next Up Katy