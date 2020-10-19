VYPE 411: Orien Green, Fort Worth Southwest

Orien Green recently won the VYPE DFW Preseason Defensive Back of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Green for the 411 on the star from Fort Worth Southwest.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Green: My biggest influence/inspiration for my life on the field has to be Rishard Matthews. The day I met him, I fell in love with football, and I knew he was in the position that I still dream about today. He has a major impact on me and why I play!

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Green: I don't really have a Go-To Pregame Meal, as long as I have a full healthy meal of any sort before I play, I'll be good to go! My routine is the same every game. My music playlist will be on shuffle while I'm mentally preparing for whoever we have against us on the schedule. Before I step on the field and after I get off, I pray!

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Green: Off the field, I'm usually on the game with friends or spending time with my family! Other times, I'll go out with my friends if I have nothing else to do.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Green: My greatest High School memory so far has to be my whole Junior Season. Just so much positive energy around me, and school was fun to add on to that! Football that season really helped me come out of my shell, and realize how much potential I had on the field. Another time that I fell more in love with the game.