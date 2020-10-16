Coaches Corner: Terry Pirtle, SBS Football

Terry Pirtle's path to coaching started in the ninth grade.

Why?

Because of his high school football coach.

"My high school football coach came up to me my ninth-grade year and I was not going to play football," Pirtle said. "He put his arm around me. He said not only would I play football in high school but that I would be a football coach one day. I bought into that."

That moment changed the trajectory of Pirtle's life. Now, more than 30 years later, Pirtle is entering his eighth season leading the Second Baptist School football program.

Learn more, including what he eats after a victory, about the Longview, Texas native in this VYPE Coach Profile.