On Top: VYPE San Antonio 6A & 5A Football Rankings 10/15

Texas Football is going strong! Almost all teams are back up and going, and luckily many San Antonio schools have steered clear of Covid-related cancellations. There were a lot of great matchups and big plays on both sides of the ball this last week. Here are the VYPE San Antonio Updated Rankings.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Football Rankings 10/15:

#1 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Brennan (Previously: 2)

#3 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 4)

#4 Converse Judson (Previously: 6)

#5 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 5)

#6 San Antonio Wagner (Previously: 8)

#7 San Antonio Churchill (Previously: 9)

#8 Smithson Valley (Previously: 3)

#9 New Braunfels (Previously: 7)

#10 Schertz Clemens (Previously: 10)

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Football Rankings:

#1 San Antonio Southside (Previously: 2)

#2 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 3)

#3 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1)

#4 Seguin (Previously: 4)

#5 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 6)

#6 Brackenridge (Previously: 5)

#7 Alamo Heights (Previously: 10)

#8 Medina Valley (Previously: 8)

#9 San Antonio Burbank (Previously: 9)

#10 Floresville (Previously: 7)

UIL 6A, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II Honorable Mentions: Cibolo Steele, San Antonio Roosevelt, San Antonio Madison, San Antonio Harlan, Helotes O'Connor, San Antonio Warren, San Antonio Lanier, San Antonio Stevens, San Antonio Jay, Harlandale

