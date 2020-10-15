On Point: San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Volleyball Rankings 10/15

What a week for San Antonio Volleyball. There have been several great matches and we can't wait to see how these districts play out! The playoffs are on the line and the matches are getting even more competitive. O'Connor holds the only undefeated record, but the talent throughout San Antonio is really looking strong!

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings (10/15):

#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 2)

#2 San Antonio Reagan (Previously:3)

#3 San Antonio Madison (Previously: 5)

#4 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously:1)

#5 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 6)

#6 Smithson Valley (Previously: 4)

#7 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 7)

#8 New Braunfels (Previously: 8)

#9 Alamo Heights (Previously: 9)

#10 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: NR)

Honorable Mentions: Schertz Clemens, Medina Valley, San Antonio Churchill, Kerrville Tivy, Cibolo Steele, East Central, Boerne Champion, San Antonio Taft, Seguin

