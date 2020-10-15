DFW Football: Week 8 Thursday Quick Looks

It's Week 8 time for DFW football. A couple of marquee games have been canceled early on this week or carried from last week, and a couple have been added as schools have to pivot. We look at intriguing games this week and the big question facing each one.

2020 PROGNOSTICATION SEASON

South Grand Prairie (2-0) vs. Arlington Bowie (2-0)

South Grand Prairie is 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 season after close wins with an average win margin of 2.5. Arlington Bowie is coming off a 28-point win over Mesquite Horn. It was an abbreviated pre-district schedule for the two teams as they meet to open up 8-6A play. This matchup could prove to play a huge role in determining which team makes the playoffs or what seeding they will be. We predicted SGP to finished third in 8-6A and Bowie to miss out, so seeing them both a 2-0 is interesting.

The big question: Can Bowie play spoiler and take a leg up in the playoff chase, or is SGP a legit for the district crown?



Byron Neslon (2-1) vs. McKinney Boyd (0-3)

This is a matchup of teams going in opposite directions. McKinney Boyd has scored only 19 points in three games this year and hasn't had a winning season since the 2014 season. Byron Nelson is averaging 29 points per game and can match the most wins in a season since 2018. Nelson is also thought of as a playoff team, so continuing to play well as it heads into district play next week is imperative.

The big question: Can Byron Nelson avoid the trap game this week against Boyd as it looks to Southlake Carroll next week?



Garland (2-0) vs. Naaman Forest (1-1)

Are we headed toward another knock-down-drag-em-out 9-6A campaign again? It sure is looking like it as both Garland (2-0) and Naaman Forest (1-1) are both 1-0 in district play and atop the district standings. Garland is averaging 45 points a game this year and won last week 48-0 while Naaman Forest lost by 20 in its first game and then won by 37 last week.

The big question: Can Garland prove its the real deal or will Naaman Forest force things back to the expected?



Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-1) vs. Dallas Hillcrest (1-1)

It's a 6-5A Division II matchup as Dallas SOC already has one under its belt, while Hillcrest opens up district play. SOC has been at the opposite end of the spectrum in its two games this season, losing by 38 to 6A juggernaut Duncanville and then winning 63-0 last week over Dallas Spruce. Hillcrest, on the other hand, struggled in a loss to 4A Division II Ferris last week. Dave Campbell's Texas Football projects SOC to win district and Hillcrest to be on the outside looking in.

The big question: Can SOC continue to roll over inferior opponents or will it too fall into the trap-game mentality?



Frisco Reedy (2-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (2-1)

This is a really interesting matchup in District 5-5A DI with a pair of 2-1 teams. It's how each team is 2-1 that is really interesting. First off, Reedy was 3-1 but due to some controversy surrounding Denton Ryan and some governing bodies, last week's Reedy forfeited win has been reversed (again) and ruled a no contest. So Reedy enters on the heels of a dominating win over Argyle Liberty Christian, struggled mightily against Frisco and edged out a season-opening win over Frisco Liberty. Heritage put up 61 on a Year 1 program in Rock Hill to open the season, eked out a close one against Saginaw and allowed 73 against Lone Star last week.

The big question: Are we going to find out the truer version of each team in this matchup?



It was the worst week of picking games I've had this season, but still a solid week all around. It was the first 3-loss week (9-3) as Carroll feel to Rockwall's comeback bid, Lamar couldn't stop Lewisville's ground game and Weatherford was thumped against Cleburne.

Overall: 63-12 (84.0%)



Week 1: 8-2

Week 2: 9-2

Week 3: 10-0

Week 4: 6-2

Week 5: 10-2

Week 6: 11-1

Week 7: 9-3



Week 8 Picks (combines Star-Telegram picks and Dallas Morning News assignments)

Arlington Bowie over South Grand Prairie

Byron Nelson over McKinney Boyd

Denton Braswell over Northwest Easton



Aledo over Cedar Hill

FW Nolan Catholic over FW All Saints

Arlington Martin over Arlington

Mansfield Timberview over Cleburne

Pantego Christian over Dallas Covenant

Rockwall over Highland Park

DeSoto over Cedar Hill Trinity Christian

Lovejoy over Denison

Grand Prairie over Arlington Sam Houston

