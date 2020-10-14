John Cooper School Week of Oct. 5 Update

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL Dragons Are Silver Bracket Champs

10/8 vs. Houston Christian • 3-0 W

10/9-10 at Houston Open Tournament, Houston Skyline Volleyball

• Silver Bracket Champions•

Dragons finished 4-2 overall, with three wins on the final day.

vs. Frassati: 2-0 W

vs. Concordia 2-1 L

vs. St. Agnes 2-0 L

vs. Faith West Academy 2-0 W

vs. St. John XXIII 2-0 W

vs. Fort Bend Christian 2-0 W



Next up for Dragon Volleyball:

Oct. 13 vs. Duchesne, 6 p.m.

Oct.15 vs. St. John's, 5:30 p.m.



VARSITY FOOTBALL Dragons Are 2-0 For Season

10/2 at Houston Christian • 16-3 W

Coach Erik DeHaven: The John Cooper School went to 2-0 Friday night defeating Houston Christian 16-3. Jake Peterson carried the load rushing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, averaging over 10 yards a carry. The windy conditions kept the game mainly on the ground and Peterson was up for the task, repeatedly getting the needed yardage to move the chains for the Dragons; on a crucial 4th and 9, Peterson asked "if you want it, I got it", and that's exactly what he did. For the second game in a row the Dragon defense bent without breaking, forcing two fumbles and one interception limiting the Mustang offense to just 72 total yards on the night. ll, racking up 13 tackles, 10 solo, one sack and three tackles for loss. The Dragons match up with the Lions of St. John XXIII next week.



Offensive Stats:

279 Rushing yards

54 passing yards

Total 333 Yards Offense



Defensive Stats:

(-6) Yards rushing

78 Passing yards

Total 76 Yards Offense



Players of the Game:

Team MVP: Jack Peterson • 221 Rushing Yards / 2 TD / 10 yard avg per carry / 13 total tackles, 10 solo, 2 pass break ups, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 Sack.

Off MVP: Jax Sisson • Highest Graded Offensive Lineman with 3 pancake blocks

Def MVP: Will Corson • 2 Sacks – 4.5 Tackles – 1 Forced Fumble

Special Teams MVP: Will Young • (30 yard filed goal) 2 touch backs on kickoff – 100% PAT

Scout Team: Hayden Hammit • Tremendous effort all week.



Next up for Dragon Football:

Oct. 9 at Saint John XXIII, 7 p.m.





VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY Tough Results on a Tough Course – Coach Dohner

10/10 at The 40th Maverick Ramble at Spring Creek Park

Coach George Dohner: Tough results on a tough course

Boys 4th • Girls 2nd

The Cooper Cross Country teams ran at the St Johns 40th Maverick Ramble this weekend at Spring Creek Park.

The Tomball course took its toll on the Cooper boys as two of the top runners did not finish due to minor injuries on the course. This allowed the rest of the team to step up. Senior Zac Winton did just that, knocking another seven seconds off his personal best (17:12) to lead the Cooper team to a 4th place finish. Junior Drew Wilkerson also ran a personal best (17:46) and finished 11th. Nathan Seamans and Grey Mendenhall ran well finishing 15th and 16th. Kase Melodick finished out the team scoring in 18th.

"While we felt bad for Will and Vishnu having to drop out of the race, we are extremely proud of the rest of the boys for stepping up. Four of the five set personal bests on a pretty tough course!" said Coach George Dohner.

Team Finish – 4th place

Zac Winton – 6th (17:12)

Drew Wilkerson – 11th (17:46)

Nathan Seamans – 15th (18:09)

Grey Mendenhall – 16th (18:12)

Kase Melodick – 18th (18:19)

The Cooper girls also ran well without senior leader Katie Drake who did not compete this weekend. Cooper only finished 15 points behind the team champions St Johns. Sophomore Megan Day ran a season best 20:59 to take 3rd place in a tough field of runners. Freshman Ava Perugini, in only her second 5k race, knocked nearly a minute off of her personal best to finish in 9th place with at 21:45. She was followed by Rebecca Melin in 10th place, Amber Navarra in 12th, and Chloe Smith and Abby Mendenhall in 15th and 16th.

"We proved today that we have a little depth on our team are happy with the results," said Dohner.

Team Finish: 2nd place

Megan Day – 3rd (20:59)

Ava Perugini – 9th (21:45)

Rebecca Melin – 10th (21:59)

Amber Navarra – 12th (22:00)

Chloe Smith – 15th (22:29)



Next up for Dragon Cross Country:

Oct. 24 at Creekside West Nature Trail Tri-Meet