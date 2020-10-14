Coaches Corner: Roxanne Worley, SBS Cross Country

Since before she remembers even walking, Roxanne Worley remembers running.

The Second Baptist School cross country coach has fallen in love with the sport of running. Having competed in 17 marathons - including the Boston Marathon - Worley is now passing on her passion to the next generation.

"I absolutely love running, it's a passion of mine," Worley said. "I was probably running before I was walking. Ever since I can remember I was running every where I went."



Whenever marathons are allowed to happen again, Worley is looking forward to competing in the Vancouver Marathon.

Learn more about the Second Baptist School coach in this in-depth profile!