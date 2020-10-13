Week 7 of the 2020 Texas high school football season was full of exciting plays. Watch the play of the week nominee highlights below and vote for your favorite until Thursday October 15th at 1 p.m.

VYPE Week 7 Play of the Week Poll (Closes 10/15 at 1 p.m.)

Nominees:



Gabriel Foltz's 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Antonian College Preparatory's 49-10 win against San Antonio Christian School.

Cade Haught's touchdown run in Cedar Park's 56-24 win against Georgetown.

Josh Franklin's punt return touchdown in Regents School of Austin's 42-0 win against Hyde Park.

Jayvon Davis' special teams touchdown in Aldine Nimitz's 31-14 win against Aldine MacArthur.

Jordan Battles' hurdles a defender en route to a touchdown run in Holy Cross of San Antonio's 21-14 win against Shiner St. Paul.

Keke Davis' game-sealing interception in Baytown Lee's 30-23 win against Friendswood.

Alijah Allen's rushing touchdown in Corpus Christi St. John Paul II's 35-9 win against San Antonio St. Anthony Catholic.

Jaden Spiegelhauer's rushing score in Cypress Creek's 69-7 win against Houston Northbrook.

Week 7 Plays of the Week www.youtube.com

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX Instagram and @VYPEATX Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.