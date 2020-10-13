VYPE 411: Travis Greenawalt, La Porte

Travis Greenawalt recently won the VYPE Houston Preseason Defensive Back of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Greenawalt for the 411 on the star from La Porte.



VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Greenawalt: My little league football coach, Colin Rae. He pushed me to be the athlete I am today. He accepted nothing less than excellence. Our four year record was 45-5.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Greenawalt: Strawberry and banana smoothies. Our team eats together before every game. Our moms take turns cooking meals for us.



VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Greenawalt: Working on my Dodge Challenger.



VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Greenawalt: I made Freshman B team my first year of high school. I worked hard to earn a spot on Varsity my sophomore year. It was a great feeling to see my grind pay off.