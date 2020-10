(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The John Cooper School ran its record to 2-0 with a 16-3 win over Houston Christian.

Penn-commit Jake Peterson stole the show with a pair of TDs, rushing the ball. The Dragons face St. John XXIII this weekend, while Houston Christian plays Milby.

