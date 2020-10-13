Freshman Phenom: Kyra Whitman, FBCA Girls Cross Country

Fort Bend Christian Academy's Kyra Whitman has been waiting to get on the high school circuit for three years. Check out the video as VYPE talks with the freshman phenom.

Kyra Whitman dominated the junior high ranks and is ready for the challenge at the high school level. She was the district cross country champion for all three years of middle school. She holds multiple records in Track and Field as well, including a district championship in the high jump. Kyra was selected as a Scholar Aide for the DeBusk Enrichment Center for Academically Talented Scholars program where she helped teachers mentor younger scholars in their chosen courses.