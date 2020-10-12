VYPE 411: Jake Peterson, The John Cooper School Football

Jake Peterson recently won the VYPE Houston Preseason Linebacker of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Peterson for the 411 on the star from The John Cooper School.



VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Peterson: My biggest influence in sports has definitely been Tim Tebow. His actions on and off the field is what made me want to play football.



VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Peterson:Pasta with red sauce with a Blue Razz Bang before every game, never once skipped it since freshman year.



VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Peterson: My favorite off-field activity is watching sports and YouTube.



VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Peterson: My best high school memory was our 4th quarter comeback on Senior Night last season. Down 13 with 5 minutes left.