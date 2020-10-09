Instant Reaction: Stevens Soars Past Warren To Remain Undefeated

On Thursday October 8, 2020, San Antonio Stevens (2-0, 2-0) met San Antonio Warren (1-1, 1-1) in a UIL 29-6A district football game at Northside ISD's Dub Farris Athletic Complex. VYPE Player of the Game KK Brashears recorded three touchdowns on the ground and connected with Jeremiah Mestre-Elliott on a touchdown pass in leading the Falcons to 45 consecutive points in a 45-14 win.

"The O-Line is amazing," said Brashears. "I trust these guys with my life and they help me and the running backs out every day. I love them."

Check out VYPE's reaction to the game below:

(1) Teams Lean On Run Game To Get On The Scoreboard

San Antonio Warren struck first with the game's first scores. The Warriors turned to Te'Lem Turner on a one-yard rushing score early in the second quarter and Vaughn Martinez followed with a 11-yard scramble to the end zone after a snap miscue to extend their lead to 14-0 with 8:29 left in the period.

But, San Antonio Stevens surged back and took its first lead with eight seconds before halftime. KK Brashears rushed for scores of eight and five yards and also found Jeremiah Mestre-Elliott on a touchdown pass. After the Falcons' defense forced an early second half interception, Brashears added his third score on the ground to extend his team's lead to 28-14 with 8:26 left in the third quarter. And if that's not enough, San Antonio Stevens punched in one final rushing score to finalize the game's score with 5:46 left in the fourth.

(2) Don't Overlook The Defense

While the teams' offenses warmed up, the defensive units combined for a shutout through the game's first nine drives. That included a fourth and one stop by the San Antonio Warren defense in Warrior territory with 4:13 left in the first period. Moments later, San Antonio Stevens forced and recovered a fumble near midfield. And with 51 seconds left in the quarter, San Antonio Warren recovered a San Antonio Stevens muffed punt at the Warriors' 46-yard line. In the third quarter, Jaiden Lopez had similar execution when he returned a San Antonio Warren fumble for a San Antonio Stevens touchdown.

(3) Gonzales And Schrom Also Helped Stevens Shine

One of San Antonio Stevens' downfield threats is junior Ethan Gonzales. He may not have scored in the game, but he definitely helped the Falcons move the ball down the field. He moved his team to San Antonio Warren territory on a pair of catches in the first quarter and added another key reception on a third period scoring drive. One of his teammates that did score was kicker Jackson Schrom, who drilled a field goal in the third quarter to make it a 31-14 game in favor of San Antonio Stevens.

