Game Preview: Spring vs Dekaney

The KUBE TV Game of the Week is Spring vs Dekaney! Both teams from District 14-6A are #trending and the winner will put the city of Houston on notice as a team to be reckoned with.

Spring enters the game 1-0 after edging out Klein Oak last week with a final score of 31-27. Quarterback Aldyn Bradley leads an explosive Spring offensive that ranked first in yards per game in their district last season. However, Dekaney has the district Offensive MVP in Daelyn Williams who can thrash defenses in multiple different ways. Dekaney looks to get their season back on track after dropping their season opener to Summer Creek.

Expect this one to be a race to 50 points. The winner in this game will be determined by which defense can get a stop.

VYPE PREDICTION: Spring wins