VYPE Austin UIL 6A Volleyball Rankings (10/8)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school volleyball season coverage continues with updated area UIL 6A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage. Come back on Friday for the updated area UIL 5A rankings.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:

#1 Lake Travis: 7-0 (Preseason: #1)

#2 Westlake: 5-2 (Preseason: #2)



#3 Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 10-2 (Preseason: NR)

#4 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 7-1 (Preseason: #6)

#5 Austin High: 7-2 (Preseason: NR)

#6 Killeen Shoemaker: 7-1 (Preseason: NR)

#7 Round Rock: 5-4 (Preseason: #8)

#8 Round Rock Westwood: 7-6 (Preseason: #3)

#9 Austin Vandegrift: 5-3 (Preseason: #4)



#10 Copperas Cove: 4-3 (Preseason: #5)

Fell out: Austin Bowie (Preseason: #7), Killeen Ellison (Preseason: #9) and Hays (Preseason: #10)

Honorable Mentions: Round Rock Stony Point, San Marcos, Harker Heights, Belton and Hutto

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX Instagram and @VYPEATX Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.