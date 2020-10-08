Inside the Huddle: Beau Domman, Concordia Lutheran Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Concordia Lutheran's Beau Domann is one of the Crusaders' go-to weapons out of the backfield, through the air, on kick returns and on defense. The senior virtually does it all for Concordia. He is the team's leading rusher and second leading receiver and looks to lead Concordia Lutheran to a deep playoff run. Check out the video as VYPE goes Inside the Huddle!

